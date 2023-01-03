Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 34,545 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,545 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.