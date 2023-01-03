PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in PayPal by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 21.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 165,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 30.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

