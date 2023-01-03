Clarius Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 240.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 144,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

