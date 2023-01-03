BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 996 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

