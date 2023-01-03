Webster Bank N. A. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,817 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 43.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

