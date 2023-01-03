SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.52% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74.

