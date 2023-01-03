Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 122 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,330,000 after purchasing an additional 89,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 16.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $180.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $201.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.99 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.87 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

