Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $725,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $4,804,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

