SushiSwap 1-Day Volume Reaches $33.93 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $213.57 million and approximately $33.93 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00005747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

