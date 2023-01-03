Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 5,285 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AON by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 113,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $300.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.80. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

