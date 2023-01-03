Locus Chain (LOCUS) Reaches One Day Volume of $724,521.41

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $41.98 million and $724,521.41 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

