Ontology (ONT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.01 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $135.23 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000924 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.81 or 0.07271065 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00032087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00067771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00060745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023808 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

