Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $42.96 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Monero has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and $42.96 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $148.34 or 0.00887124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,721.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00449190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020930 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00095601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00595854 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00256656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00240690 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,222,098 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

