Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Procore Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Procore Technologies worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 29.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $186.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $147,299.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $1,644,080.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,498,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,510 shares of company stock worth $6,746,406. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

