Versor Investments LP Has $1.82 Million Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Northwest Natural worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 131,296 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NWN opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.88 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 74.62%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

