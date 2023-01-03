Versor Investments LP Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,687 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $173.51 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.39 and its 200-day moving average is $160.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

