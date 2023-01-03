Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up about 0.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11,289.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 383.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

