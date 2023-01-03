Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New $7.92 Million Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

BIO opened at $420.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $762.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

