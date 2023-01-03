Versor Investments LP Cuts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,162 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 399.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 188.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 110.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 328.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

