Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

