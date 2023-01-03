Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.72.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $161.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.42. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

