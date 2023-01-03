Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAT opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.