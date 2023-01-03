Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,486 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 432,270 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $307,708,000 after purchasing an additional 233,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.