Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $21.81 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1,508.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,865 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

