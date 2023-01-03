Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $19.96 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for 2.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 29.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 92.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 58.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 45.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 198,524 shares valued at $14,942,927. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

