Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $17,405,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $721.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $779.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $739.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,414 shares of company stock worth $15,716,408 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

