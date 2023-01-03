Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $24,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $802,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,639,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 283,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04.

