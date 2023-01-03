CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) is Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 536.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982,500 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for approximately 5.1% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.76% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $40,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 447,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCCS opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $154,619.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $154,619.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Barclays started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

