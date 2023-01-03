Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

LOW opened at $199.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.59 and a 200 day moving average of $195.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.