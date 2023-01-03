Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. PC Connection accounts for about 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,484,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,433 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $124,983.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,112,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,360,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,433 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $124,983.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,112,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,360,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $212,188.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,530,952.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,562. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

CNXN stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $775.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

