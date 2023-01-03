Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 4,264.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NMI worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,532,000 after purchasing an additional 153,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NMI by 4.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,613,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 137,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NMI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,693,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,538,000 after acquiring an additional 152,405 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NMIH opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.28. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

