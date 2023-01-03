International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Position Trimmed by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares makes up approximately 2.0% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in International Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Bancshares

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,314,002.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

IBOC stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 39.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.



