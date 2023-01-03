Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,717 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Farfetch worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Farfetch by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Farfetch by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Farfetch from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

FTCH stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.86.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

