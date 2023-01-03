20,649 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,356,000 after acquiring an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,418,000 after acquiring an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.19.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

