iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.38.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

