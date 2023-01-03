Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,965,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 315,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after buying an additional 283,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after buying an additional 1,714,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $933.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $168.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,545.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,540.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,399 shares of company stock worth $1,490,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

