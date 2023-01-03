Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $88.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $233.27 billion, a PE ratio of 220.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

