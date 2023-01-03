Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 19.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Snap by 19.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 7.0% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,689,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,962 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $48.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.