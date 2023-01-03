Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) is Denali Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Hilltop comprises about 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Hilltop worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $38.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $330.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.69 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

