M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stake Boosted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes accounts for about 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of M/I Homes worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in M/I Homes by 32.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in M/I Homes by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of MHO opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.84. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $62.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.