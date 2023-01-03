Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,063,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 112,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.

