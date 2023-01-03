Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 884 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Archetype Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $132.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average is $137.76. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $184.54.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.