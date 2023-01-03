Denali Advisors LLC Buys 6,513 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 758.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $46.76.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.04 million. Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.