Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $342,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Trading Down 1.1 %

GTLB opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $90.75.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 64,082 shares worth $2,895,139. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

GitLab Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

