Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.03.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

NFLX stock opened at $294.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $614.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

