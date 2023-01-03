Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. StoneX Group makes up about 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of StoneX Group worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in StoneX Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $276,512.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $276,512.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,358.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,765. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

