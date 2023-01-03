Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $723,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 52.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 72.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCT. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

