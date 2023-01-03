Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of GrafTech International worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 298.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.21%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

