Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of USNA opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $103.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.71.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $233.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

