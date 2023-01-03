Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,051 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of World Fuel Services worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Trading Down 0.1 %

INT stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

World Fuel Services Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.